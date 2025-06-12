Back to overview
CPRA hosts Governor’s Fellows delegation

Coastal Erosion
June 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) hosted the Governor’s Fellows yesterday for a tour of the LSU Center for River Studies.

photo courtesy of CPRA

During their visit, the Fellows explored the Center and learned about the history and power of the Mississippi River, as well as the urgent need to protect Louisiana’s vanishing coast and wetlands.

They heard from CPRA Chief of Engineering Rudy Simoneaux, who spoke about the value of our coastal resources and highlighted the wide variety of career paths available in Louisiana’s coastal industry,” said CPRA.

The Fellows also had the opportunity to speak with CPRA Executive Director Glenn Ledet about the state’s major coastal restoration and protection projects and the importance of their role in shaping Louisiana’s future.

