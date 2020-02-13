All Set for Expansion Works at the Port of Sines

zoom Image source: Port of Sines

Following the signing of the contract for the East Breakwater enlargement project, the expansion works of the Port of Sines will begin, thus allowing the port to double the containerized cargo installed capacity.

The works concerning the extension of the Port of Sines’ East Breakwater were awarded to Conduril – Engenharia SA.

According to the port, with a total investment of approximately 72 million euros, the contract comprises the enlargement of the breakwater by 750 meters, which will allow to reinforce the protection of the east side of the Port of Sines, namely with regard to the next expansion phase of the Sines Container Terminal – Terminal XXI.

With the works set for conclusion during the first quarter of 2023, the extension of this protection infrastructure will create the ideal conditions for the simultaneous reception of four of the largest container carriers in operation in the world, with 400 meters of LOA (length overall).

Upon completion of this next expansion phase, Terminal XXI will double its installed capacity to 4.1 million TEU (1 TEU = 1 20-foot container), thus projecting its position in the international context, while enhancing its connectivity index to main world markets, in a wide offer.