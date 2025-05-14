Back to overview
Cameroon’s Kribi Deepwater Port raises the bar

Breakwater Repair
May 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cameroon’s Kribi Deepwater Port Phase II Project, built by China Communications Construction Company’s (CCCC) subsidiary CHEC, has officially commenced operations.

photo courtesy of CCCC

This 715-meter modern terminal, equipped with two container berths, is set to become a crucial trade hub connecting Cameroon and other Central African nations, including Chad and the Republic of the Congo, to global markets.

As a model of tripartite cooperation between China, France, and Cameroon, the port will significantly boost regional logistics efficiency, enhance Cameroon’s competitiveness in international shipping, and inject new momentum into the economic development of Gulf of Guinea countries,” CCCC said.

The second phase of Kribi’s development not only added the second terminal and yard space, but also extended the port’s breakwater by 675 meters. 

The port’s third phase is already in the works.

It will include a mineral terminal and a hydrocarbons terminal, with construction scheduled to start in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

