Liberia inks landmark port deal with Morocco’s Tanger Med

May 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Republic of Liberia has taken a major leap toward transforming its maritime and trade infrastructure with the official signing of a landmark port modernization agreement with Tanger Med Engineering, the technical subsidiary of Morocco’s Tanger Med Port Authority.

photo courtesy of National Port Authority

The agreement formalized recently in Tangier paves the way for the full-scale implementation of a comprehensive Master Plan for the Freeport of Monrovia and the Port of Buchanan.

The Master Plan, the result of months of intensive technical collaboration, outlines a phased, future-focused redevelopment of key port assets.

These include the modernization of container terminals, cargo berths, and warehousing systems, as well as the deployment of smart logistics platforms, advanced security infrastructure, and green energy solutions.

Also, dredging and expansion works are set to enhance the ports’ ability to accommodate larger vessels and increase trade volumes, improving Liberia’s competitiveness along West Africa’s maritime corridor.

