Port Freeport Gets Federal Funding for FHCIP

Image source: GLDD

The recently announced U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Work Plan includes $19 million in funding for the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project (FHCIP).

Port Freeport, Texas, is one of two seaports nationwide to receive a “new start” designation for commencement of construction.

The estimated total cost of the project is $295 million, of which the federal government share is $165 million and Port Freeport as the local sponsor will contribute the remaining $130 million to be funded by the 2018 voter-approved bond package.

This vitally important project will deepen the Freeport Harbor Channel to depths ranging from 51 to 56 feet.

“The inclusion of the FHCIP in the 2020 Work Plan is a significant milestone in the construction of the channel deepening and widening,” said Phyllis Saathoff, Port Executive Director/CEO.

“A deeper channel and navigation improvements will allow the Freeport Harbor Channel to support the growing energy exports and need for more efficient transits using deeper draft vessels achieving greater economies of scale for our port and channel partners.”

The channel deepening project has been a strategic initiative for Port Freeport for many years, with the feasibility study being initiated in 2003 and receiving congressional authorization in 2014.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

$540,000 Goes to Santa Cruz

California Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced this week that $540,000 will go toward ensuring that people can ...

read more →

Budget: Full Funding for SHEP

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority ...

read more →

CPA Gets $14.1M for NCB3 Project

The Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) has been awarded a $14.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Freeport Dredging Step Closer

The Government of Liberia through the Management of the National Port Authority (NPA) announced recently that ...

read more →

Velasco Project About to Begin

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has been awarded the Velasco Container Terminal expansion project at Port ...

read more →

Spotlight on One Mile Creek

The Federal Coalition Government has been called out over dragging the chain on a $1.5 million commitment to ...

read more →

Port Freeport Project on the Way

Port Freeport Commissioners have approved a $129.6 million contract with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for the ...

read more →

More Funding for Port Projects

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) expressed their deep concern over the U.S. Senate’s approval ...

read more →

$1.5M for One Mile Creek Dredge

A lobbying effort by Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto has forced the Federal Coalition Government to come good on their ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

GLDD Announces New Contracts

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced the receipt of $91 million for coastal protection, ...

read more →

NOFO for Ports Grant Funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for $292.7 million ...

read more →

Spotlight on Port Maintenance

In a written testimony, submitted recently to the House Transportation and Infrastructure ...

read more →

$5M for Wellfleet Dredging

The Town of Wellfleet, MA, received word recently that $5 million in federal funding through the Army Corps of ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →

$138M for Charleston Deepening

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, yesterday announced that they have received $138 million in ...

read more →