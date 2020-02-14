Port Freeport Gets Federal Funding for FHCIP

zoom Image source: GLDD

The recently announced U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Work Plan includes $19 million in funding for the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project (FHCIP).

Port Freeport, Texas, is one of two seaports nationwide to receive a “new start” designation for commencement of construction.

The estimated total cost of the project is $295 million, of which the federal government share is $165 million and Port Freeport as the local sponsor will contribute the remaining $130 million to be funded by the 2018 voter-approved bond package.

This vitally important project will deepen the Freeport Harbor Channel to depths ranging from 51 to 56 feet.

“The inclusion of the FHCIP in the 2020 Work Plan is a significant milestone in the construction of the channel deepening and widening,” said Phyllis Saathoff, Port Executive Director/CEO.

“A deeper channel and navigation improvements will allow the Freeport Harbor Channel to support the growing energy exports and need for more efficient transits using deeper draft vessels achieving greater economies of scale for our port and channel partners.”

The channel deepening project has been a strategic initiative for Port Freeport for many years, with the feasibility study being initiated in 2003 and receiving congressional authorization in 2014.