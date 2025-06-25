Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Crews begin dredging project at Port Orford

Crews begin dredging project at Port Orford

Dredging
June 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Port Orford, Oregon, has announced the start of Federal Navigation Channel maintenance dredging campaign.

Photo courtesy of Port Orford

According to the port, from June 25 to July 5, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors will be working around the clock to deepen the channel.

They will be bringing two dump scows this year, so dredging activity will be increased compared to previous years,” the Port of Port Orford said in an update. “The port will stay open during this time, but mariners are encouraged to steer clear if possible while the work is underway.”

The purpose of the Port Orford project is to maintain the federal navigation channel and an area adjacent to the port at their authorized depths and widths by periodically removing restricting shoals of naturally occurring sediment material.

By maintaining adequate navigational depths, the project decreases waiting times and increases navigability for vessels wishing to moor, launch or unload at the port.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles