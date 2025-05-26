Federal Government OKs Lekki dredging plans

Back to overview
May 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved plans to expand dredging at Lekki Deep Seaport to increase its capacity for larger vessels and enhance cargo throughput.

photo courtesy of Nigerian Ports Authority

The announcement was made by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, through a post on the official X account of the NPA yesterday.

During his visit to the Port last weekend, Dr. Dantsoho said that “this Management intends to more frontally position the national economy to reap the multi-dimensional benefits of economies of scale that Lekki Port with its capacity to berth super post-panamax sized vessels possesses.”

Also, he described Lekki Deep Seaport as a model for the direction the NPA is pursuing in aggressively implementing its port modernization initiatives.

During the visit, Dr. Dantsoho was accompanied by key industry stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Lekki Port Board, Mr. Abiodun Dabiri; Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Qiang Wang; Executive Director Finance & Administration of NPA, Vivian Richard-Edet; and Director of Lekki Port, Alhaji Olabode Oyedele.

