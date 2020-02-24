Port Solent Dredging Scheme Begins Today

Image source: ML Dredging

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of the Port Solent Approaches, according to the Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth.

As reported, dredging of the Port Solent Approaches will begin today (24 February 2020).

Dredging operations – to be conducted 24 hours a day – are set to be completed by mid March 2020.

The vessels to be used for this project are backhoe dredgers “Witton II” or “Boxer” which will display the appropriate signals from the COLREGS when conducting their operations, announced the Harbor Master.

The dredged material removed from the area will be loaded into one of two self-propelled barges, “Split Two” or “Split Three” for disposal to the NAB Spoil Ground.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Port of Virginia Dredging Begins

A dredging project that will make the Port of Virginia the deepest port on the U.S. East Coast is now underway, ...

read more →

Next Stage of NPI Coastal Scheme

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is now underway, according to the Eastern Solent ...

read more →

Portsmouth Scheme Progresses

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is underway, Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

New Sand for Hayling Island

The beach nourishment operations at Hayling Island are set to begin today with the dredger expected to arrive at ...

read more →

Protecting Southsea Beach West

Portsmouth City Council is carrying out a shingle recycle at Southsea Beach West in Hampshire to improve the ...

read more →

Southsea Deal for VSBW JV

VSBW, a joint venture between VolkerStevin and Boskalis Westminster, has been appointed as the main contractor for ...

read more →

Ground Investigations in Southsea

From Monday, 9 September, ground investigation work will be taking place along the Southsea seafront as part of the ...

read more →

Portsea Island Event Announced

Portsmouth City Council has announced that a pre-construction exhibition focusing on the next stage of coastal ...

read more →

RHDHV Part of Southsea Coastal

A partnership of Royal HaskoningDHV, LDA Design and Atkins has been named as the successful bidder for the detailed ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Portchester Scheme Kicks Off

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership – ESCP said in its latest announcement that the repair works along Cador ...

read more →

Perry Barr Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency has just announced that people living near a flood scheme being built in Sandwell Valley ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredging Begins

Manson Construction officially kicked off the City of Oceanside Harbor Dredging Program yesterday, the city said in ...

read more →

Southsea Seafront Plans Progress

Plans to provide new flood defenses for the Southsea Seafront continue to progress with a tender for detailed ...

read more →

Tipner Lake Works Resume

Following the winter break, works on the North Portsea Island Coastal Flood Defense Scheme are due to start again ...

read more →

Bandstand Repair Works Kick Off

The Portsmouth City Council is currently conducting the repair works on the Bandstand sea defense scheme. This ...

read more →