Port Solent Dredging Scheme Begins Today

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of the Port Solent Approaches, according to the Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth.

As reported, dredging of the Port Solent Approaches will begin today (24 February 2020).

Dredging operations – to be conducted 24 hours a day – are set to be completed by mid March 2020.

The vessels to be used for this project are backhoe dredgers “Witton II” or “Boxer” which will display the appropriate signals from the COLREGS when conducting their operations, announced the Harbor Master.

The dredged material removed from the area will be loaded into one of two self-propelled barges, “Split Two” or “Split Three” for disposal to the NAB Spoil Ground.