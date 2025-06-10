Back to overview
Dredging at Pohoiki Bay about to begin

Dredging
June 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is finally set to begin at Hawaiʻi Island’s lava-inundated Pohoiki Bay, Representative Greggor Ilagan said.

photo courtesy of Representative Greggor Ilagan fb

Community members gathered at Isaac Hale Beach Park yesterday for a blessing ceremony.

Since I’ve been in office in 2020 as a state representative, this is the first major state project I’ve seen move from idea to construction in Puna. After securing funding in 2023 and pushing through the permitting process, it’s incredible to see this become real. This is a proud moment for our community and a reminder of what we can accomplish together,” said Ilagan.

The state awarded a $9.2 million contract to Goodfellow Brothers to clear the debris and reopen access to the ocean.

The project is expected to wrap up by November.

