Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MURDEN dredges Naval Station Guantanamo

MURDEN dredges Naval Station Guantanamo

Dredging
May 12, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Waterway Navigation is the U. S Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) earliest Civil Works mission.

Photo courtesy of Mark Rankin/USACE

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, had an innovative mission for USACE Dredge MURDEN to help clear critical shoaling that will maintain safe and efficient navigation conditions for military and commercial vessels in the harbor.

The Dredge MURDEN is one of those specialized vessels called upon to complete critical dredging operations. The MURDEN, a specialized 156-foot by 35-foot split-hull hopper shallow draft dredge, is designed specifically to get into hard-to-reach areas.

Maj. Matthew Westcott, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Deputy District Commander of the Jacksonville District said that immediate action was required as several areas of the harbor became too shallow for larger craft to safely navigate.

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ⎼ especially ferry vessels with a full load of personnel and vehicles that could hit bottom or run aground needed more depth in the harbor.

This project is great for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and for all vessels that use the Guantanamo Bay harbors. Our team is proud to contribute to maintaining safe and efficient navigation conditions for these vessels,” said Westcott.

Photo courtesy of Mark Rankin/USACE

Before dredging cycles, crew members conduct pre-dredge surveys and evaluate their findings to focus on shoaling during the dredging operations.

Westcott added that USACE used a three-pronged approach for the URDEN to operate. Operations contribute to building out infrastructure for the base that will allow fuel barges pier access, re-opening the St. Nicholas channel, and removing old navigation aid markers and replacing new ones for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The MURDEN is very efficient in what she does, being self-contained in the ways, with the production we can do in various locations,” said Victor S. Nelson, USACE Dredge MURDEN master captain. “This is a tedious job and the crews are focused. We have dredged a large area in a short time.”

Nelson also said that dredging is expected to take less than 45-60 days with 24 hours operations, and two crews working 8-hour days on rotation.

Read the full story about the Dredge MURDEN operations in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles