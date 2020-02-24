Spotlight on River Bank Stabilization

Image source: The Rothen Group

As the UK experiences torrential rain and storm-level events, The Rothen Group is stressing the importance of regular infrastructure works on an ageing canal and waterway network.

Critical infrastructure projects such as bank stabilization, keeping overflow weirs free of rubbish and keeping on top of vegetation removal are all vital to the health of the waterway network.

Rain and high winds can exacerbate existing problems, and with weather in the UK becoming increasingly unpredictable, it is important to take a proactive approach to core infrastructure works.

Bank stabilization, for example, is commonly undertaken in reaction to leaks that are caused by bad weather, often to protect the canal itself from further damage. Preventative maintenance of the waterway can help to minimize the impact of the most serious incidents associated with damaged bank walls.

Ian Rothen, Founder of The Rothen Group, said: “High levels of rainfall put increased pressure on the banks of our canals and waterways, with a small leak quickly turning into a major one during storms and floods. This can exacerbate the situation, substantially damaging the banks and causing more water to escape to the surrounding area.”

“Prevention should always be seen as preferable to cure, and as such, securing the integrity of canal and waterway banks must be viewed as a priority in any waterway maintenance work.”

Alongside the devastating consequences of flooding for the surrounding area, the damage caused to the bank itself can lead to significant issues for those navigating the waterways. Erosion of embankments, for instance, can cause debris to block waterways, making them inaccessible for boats and vessels.

One of the primary methods for bank stabilization is piling, which can take a number of forms, from steel sheet through to rock rolls.

The optimum solution varies depending on the unique circumstances of the location, and as with any project on the UK canal network, consideration must be given to the limitations associated with adjoining historic towpaths.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Minnesota River Agreement Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, signed a cost sharing agreement last week with the Upper Sioux ...

read more →

Platte River Breach Closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has completed the initial breach repair along the right bank of ...

read more →

Platte River Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District awarded a $1.68 million construction contract to Midwest ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Draft EA for Platte River Unveiled

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking comments on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed breach ...

read more →

Ealing Stabilization Works Done

A former factory site had stood empty for several years in Ealing, London. Bisected by the Grand Union Canal, this ...

read more →

New Dragline Machine for USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District recently awarded a $15 million contract to construct a new ...

read more →

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

Story Behind the Shoreham Works (VIDEO)

﻿ The Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls scheme is a flood defense scheme in the town of Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex. The ...

read more →

Council Bend Plans Available

A draft supplemental environmental assessment to evaluate the impacts of stabilizing the Council Bend chute in ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

All Set for Colfax Shoreline Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and Wisconsin’s Village of Colfax signed a project ...

read more →

Spotlight on LDWF Program

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) amended a notice of intent on changes to the dredge fill ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 17-23, 2019).   ...

read more →

Wahkiakum Gets USACE Permit

After a long and often frustrating permitting process, Wahkiakum County has received the final, authorized permit ...

read more →

Presque Isle Beachfill Starts Soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $2.486 million contract for the sand nourishment ...

read more →

Clacton Scheme Halfway Done

Jackson is halfway though the Clacton Slope Stabilization Scheme aimed to prevent slipping occurring and make ...

read more →