Hudson River Ground Stabilization Project moves ahead

May 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine said that the work is progressing on the Hudson River Ground Stabilization Project, the first heavy construction contract of the Hudson Tunnel Project – an essential infrastructure upgrade for Amtrak and NJ Transit passengers.

photo courtesy of Weeks

Last year, crews began stabilizing the soils for future tunneling by performing deep soil mixing within a temporary cofferdam containment structure constructed in the Hudson River to improve ground conditions.

This essential work will continue for several years in preparation for the tunnel boring machine, Weeks said.

photo courtesy of Weeks

The project completed its test program for the deep soil mixing and has moved into full production, with mixing already complete for more than 200 columns.

