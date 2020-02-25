Closure of Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail Section Extends

Image source: Princeton Ski & Sail Club

The National Park Service (NPS) will extend the closure of a section (between Station Road Bridge Trailhead and Frazee House) of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail in Brecksville and Valley View.

The trail section was closed February 10-21 for canal dredging, and additional time is needed to complete the work and make repairs to the trail.

The trail section will remain closed 24 hours a day through Friday, March 6.

As part of a watershed partnership with the National Park Service, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is dredging the waterway north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead.

This section of the canal is part of the Ohio & Erie Canal Historic District within the Ohio & Erie Canalway.

The project will help the park maintain the historic character and restore the water flow in the canal, according to the park service.

