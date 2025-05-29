Ashby Canal dredging wraps up

Back to overview
Dredging
May 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work on the Ashby Canal is now complete, the Canal & River Trust said.

photo courtesy of Canal & River Trust

We’ve removed 7,000 tons of sediment from nearly 4 miles of canal between Sutton Cheney & Market Bosworth, improving navigation ahead of the busy boating season,” said the Trust.

The work was carried out using a special floating digger, removing the silt accumulated on the bottom of the canal and loading it into a hopper barge to be taken away.

The crews are also shoring-up a 150-metre section of the canal’s bank near Shenton.

As part of the project, silt dredged from the canal will be used as ‘backfill’, the Trust said.

