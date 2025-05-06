Suez Canal Authority Chairperson meets Argentine Ambassador, spotlight on dredging

Back to overview
May 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Osama Rabie, the Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), met with Argentine ambassador to Cairo, Holger Martinsen, yesterday to explore avenues for bilateral cooperation, particularly in dredging operations and advanced navigation systems.

photo courtesy of SCA

Highlighting the SCA’s openness to international collaboration, Rabie noted that the Authority and its affiliated companies possess significant technical expertise and state-of-the-art capabilities in shipbuilding, maintenance and marine engineering.

He also emphasized their proven track record in executing complex dredging operations and engineering works across both maritime and inland waterways.

Ambassador Martinsen conveyed Argentina’s interest in expanding cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority, particularly in areas where the SCA has long-standing experience – such as dredging and maritime services. 

At the end, both sides agreed on the importance of continued dialogue and joint efforts to bolster maritime collaboration between Egypt and Argentina.

