Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Canaveral Sand Bypass project extended to May 15

Canaveral Sand Bypass project extended to May 15

Beach Nourishment
May 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Following a two-week permit extension authorized by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) after coordination with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the ongoing multi-million-dollar Canaveral Sand Bypass/beach renourishment project is now scheduled to conclude May 15.

photo courtesy of Port Canaveral

Special precautions are in place to ensure the protection of sea turtle nesting sites, the officials said.

Designed to ensure the continued safe navigation of Canaveral Harbor and preserve Brevard County’s shoreline, the $40 million project is moving approximately 1.5 million cubic yards of sand from the shoreline immediately north of Port Canaveral to two segments of critically eroded shoreline in Brevard County.

The first segment runs along approximately 3.3 miles of shoreline beginning just south of Jetty Park to Shepard Park in the City of Cocoa Beach.

The second segment runs along approximately 3.7 miles of shoreline from just south of Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach to the northern border of Patrick Space Force Base.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles