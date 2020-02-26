Evers Announces $29M Harbor Grant to Port of Marinette

zoom Image source: fincantierimarinettemarine

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers yesterday announced a $29 million Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements needed at the Port of Marinette to allow for the production of the next generation of navy ships.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a premiere shipbuilder located at the port, intends to continue a site improvement project. That project includes the construction of a vertical ship lift structure, dock walls and bulkheads and harbor dredging to transition the shipyard to accommodate the construction of larger vessels.

“These shipyard improvements ensure that Marinette Marine can continue to compete for U.S. Naval contracts, providing the area with good-paying, family-supporting jobs. Their success is vital to the success of the Marinette community and local economy,” Governor Evers said.

Created in 1979, WisDOT’s Harbor Assistance Program helps harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce.

Applications are reviewed by the Harbor Advisory Council, which includes members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, UW Sea Grant, Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and alumni from the Great Lakes Maritime Research Institute.