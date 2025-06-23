Spotlight on 2024-25 Recreational Boating Dredging Program

Back to overview
June 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Victorian Government said that they are committed to making it easier and more accessible for boaters to enjoy a day out on the water. That’s why recreational boating license and registration fees are being reinvested into the 2024-25 Recreational Boating Dredging and Access Program.

photo courtesy of betterboating.vic.gov.au

Grants of up to $110,000 will support organizations that manage public boat ramps across Victoria to dredge existing facilities so that boating is accessible at a range of tides, the Government said.

Last year’s program saw seven organizations receive funding for dredging projects to improve access across coastal Victoria from Geelong and Port Phillip all the way across to Mallacoota in the state’s far east.

Projects may include dredging work to improve access at boat ramps or via channels, pre-dredging surveys and long-to-medium-term planning to address ongoing dredging needs.

Applications are now open to eligible organizations for the latest round of grants. This is made possible thanks to the reinvestment of boating license and vessel registration fees through the Better Boating Fund, the Government added.

In the 2024-25 round of grants, a total of $500,000 in funding is available. Applications close at COB on Monday, July 14.

