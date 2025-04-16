Lake Henry dredging project underway

Back to overview
Dredging
April 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Blair, Wisconsin, and Brennan Marine have officially started work on the Lake Henry dredging project.

Photo courtesy of the City of Blair

The restoration of Lake Henry will include removal of approximately 200,000 cubic yards of sedimentation via hydraulic dredging.

The aim of the project is to dredge Lake Henry to a maximum depth of 16′ with an average depth of 9′. The work will also create a sediment pond upriver that will collect sediment prior to it getting to Lake Henry to simplify future maintenance.

Once the lake has been dredged and the sediment pond put in, there will be ongoing maintenance/restoration projects.

The Lake Henry dredging project is estimated to cost approximately $1,950,000.00 to $2,200,000.00.

