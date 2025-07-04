Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Port of Helsinki kicks off $32M West Harbor expansion

BREAKING NEWS: Port of Helsinki kicks off $32M West Harbor expansion

Business development
July 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Helsinki and YIT Infra Oy have inked a €28 million ($32 million) agreement to expand the southern end of West Harbor.

photo courtesy of Port of Helsinki

The project will start this month and be completed by the end of 2027. This expansion is set to provide additional capacity for the growing traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn and improve the port’s reliability in the coming years.

The contract covers the large-scale construction of the quay and the field area, including the demolition of existing structures, dredging, filling, fabrication and the installation of quay elements, technical systems and surface infrastructure.

Water engineering will be carried out in accordance with the water permit granted by the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland in May 2025.

The start of the expansion of the southern end is a much anticipated and important moment for us at the Port of Helsinki,” said Kaj Takolander, VP Passenger Services at the Port of Helsinki.

“In the coming years, major infrastructure works will be carried out in the West Harbour, and the work that is starting now is the first step in the overall renovation project. All traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn will be concentrated in the West Harbor in 2032, and the port’s services will be upgraded to meet the future needs of passengers and cargo traffic.”

During the project, around 120,000 cubic meters of soil will be dredged from the site and around 250,000 cubic meters of quarry will be used for construction purposes.

Also, the expansion will provide 12,000 square meters of new loading space, more than a kilometer of lane space for vehicle traffic, and 330 meters of new quay structure.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles