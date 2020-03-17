Damen Steering and Rudder Systems for Van Oord’s TSHDs

zoom Image source: Damen

Damen Marine Components has won an order for three sets of steering and rudder systems for three dual-fueled trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) currently being built at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Singapore for Van Oord.

The vessels will be 138-meters in length and have a hopper capacity of 10,500 m³. They will represent the very latest in sustainable, energy-efficient dredging and are due for delivery in 2021. The third will be handed over the following year.

Each vessel will have two Van der Velden COMMANDER™ piston-type steering systems and two Van der Velden® MASTER Rudders with fish-tail design bulb.

The COMMANDER™ piston-type guarantees reliability and high quality thanks to its in-house cylinder design and is available in a range of options with regard to rudder stock connections, rudder angles and cylinders. This makes the installation process efficient and reduces the amount of space required.

The MASTER Rudder offers high maneuverability and has a specifically designed, high performance, fish tail profile that can be optimized to suit a wide range of vessels. In addition, the absence of movable parts makes it ideal for vessels operating in shallow waters.

The rudders for Van Oord’s TSHDs will have an area of approximately 14 m², be class approved by Bureau Veritas for speeds of up to 15 knots and generate a torque of 270 kNm.