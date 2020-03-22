Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).

 

Jenkins Marine Acquires Dredger C.H. Horn

Jenkins Marine Ltd. has just announced the purchase of the grab hopper dredger C.H. Horn from the Poole Harbor Commissioners (PHC).

 

Damen Steering and Rudder Systems for Van Oord’s TSHDs

Damen Marine Components has won an order for three sets of steering and rudder systems for three dual-fueled trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) currently being built at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Singapore for Van Oord.

 

Construction Progresses at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) announced yesterday that construction work on the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal’s new wharf is about 80% complete as construction progresses on Phase One of the new container terminal.

 

TSHD Vox Amalia’s First Job at Den Helder

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia successfully started its first project this week.

 

CEMEX Go Innovation Almost Ready for Delivery

The first of Damen’s new Marine Aggregate Dredgers, a 103.5 meter long CEMEX Go Innovation is almost ready for delivery to her new owner in the UK.

 

