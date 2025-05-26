Damen cuts steel for New Zealand’s Port Otago and Napier Port new dredger

Back to overview
Vessels
May 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Damen Shipyards Group in Vietnam hosted recently the steel cutting ceremony for a new Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) 1000 for New Zealand’s Port Otago and Napier Port.

Photo courtesy of Damen

The 60-metre long dredger from Damen Port & Maintenance series has a maximum hopper volume of 1,000 m3.

It features a bow thruster and twin azimuth thrusters to ensure the outstanding maneuverability necessary to maintain safe access in the harbor’s long entrance.

Reflecting the clients’ firm focus on increased sustainability, the TSHD will operate ballast water free with maximum crew comfort, and will be IMO TIER III ready and delivered with a green passport.

Damen’s new TSHD 1000 will provide an important addition to the Port’s fleet, replacing the long-serving vessel New Era, when she arrives in early 2027.

