Home Dredging Today Damen delivers second CSD 600 to Asian customer

Damen delivers second CSD 600 to Asian customer

May 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Shipyards Group has just announced the successful sale and delivery of the second cutter suction dredger (CSD) 600 in its new series of standard dredgers.

According to Damen, the customized dredger will be delivered to an Asian customer, complete with a crew training program on location.

The delivery of this unit marks a significant step for the owner,” said Damen Sales Manager, Inge Hoogenboezem.

“The fleet expansion with cutting-edge dredging equipment will allow them to efficiently execute a river maintenance dredging project. We are pleased that our stock CSD 600 dredger meets their tight planning.”

The CSD 600, the first type of the new generation of Damen dredgers, is a standard stationary dredger designed for optimal performance and efficiency.

The dredger has a 600 mm dredge pipe diameter, and dredges up to -16 metres.

Also, the CSD – which is designed for single handed operations – is designed for fuel efficiency and has 1980 kW of power installed.

