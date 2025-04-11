BREAKING NEWS: The first dredging project in Brazil for TSHD Vox Alexia

Back to overview
Dredging
April 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In the Port of Barra do Riacho (Aracruz) and Port of Vitória, Brazil, a maintenance dredging work for Vports Autoridade Portuária is making progress.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

The project is being executed by Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Alexia.

This is the first dredging project in Brazil for the Vox Alexia and the crew is working hard to demonstrate its capabilities, the Dutch company said.

We are bringing the navigation channel at Vitoria port and the turning basin and berth pockets at Barra do Riacho to the required depths. The Vox Alexia is working on two ports at once within a short period of time so good coordination is key,” said Van Oord.

The dredger is working with 2 plough boats and a survey vessel.

