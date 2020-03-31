Preparations Underway for Conway Lake Restoration

Image source: USACE

A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District – Kaiyuh Services, LLC, of Anchorage, Alaska – is preparing to start construction on a habitat restoration project in Conway Lake, near Lansing, Iowa, in May.

The completed project will restore lost and diminished fish and wildlife habitat in Pool 9 of the Upper Mississippi River.

Work includes the construction of floodplain forests and raised banks, or berms, of various sizes and shapes within the Mississippi River just north of Lansing, Iowa. Features will be built using sand generated from navigation channel dredging which is now stockpiled at the Lansing Island dredged material placement site and topsoil will come from access and habitat dredging from within the Conway project area.

This project is funded under authority of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program.

The program is intended to ensure the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring.

The Corps’ partners on this project include the Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Furman Lake Works Next Month

If left to its own devices Furman Lake in Greenville, SC, would quietly disappear, fading back into the two streams ...

read more →

Restoring Upper Truckee Marsh

The California Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) has awarded $2.98 million to the California Tahoe Conservancy to ...

read more →

Lake Seminole Project Underway

Pinellas County has begun the most important phase of the Lake Seminole Restoration Project. A county contractor ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Remu Equipment at Canaan Lake

Galvin Bros., Inc. Construction Company is currently working hard on the Canaan Lake Restoration Project using Remu ...

read more →

Lindo Lake Project on the Table

The County of San Diego Parks and Recreation is seeking a permit from the Army Corps’ Los Angeles District to ...

read more →

Seawall Work Completed in QLD

The Whitsunday Regional Council has officially opened several major restoration projects following Ex-Tropical ...

read more →

Muskegon, Torch Plans Unveiled

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday announced multi-million-dollar project agreements for the ...

read more →

Boost for Lake Seminole Project

Gator Dredging, a dredging contractor from Clearwater, Florida, is mobilizing a second dredger for the Lake ...

read more →

Dredging Begins at Winona Lake

The Indiana DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement program has awarded Winona Lake Preservation Association a grant for a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Boost for Grand Traverse Harbor

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided $3.7 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative ...

read more →

Metropark Works on the Way

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks will soon start work on a new collaborative restoration project at Lake Erie Metropark ...

read more →

Working to Protect LA Coastline

Yesterday, members of the Louisiana congressional delegation introduced H.R. 3814, which amends the Gulf of Mexico ...

read more →

Lake Seminole Work in Full Swing

﻿ Gator Dredging, a Clearwater, Florida, based dredging contractor, has just released this short video showing the ...

read more →

Kissimmee Restoration Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District is notifying Kissimmee River boaters of navigational ...

read more →

Ruane to Serve the Task Force

Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane has been re-appointed to serve on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force by ...

read more →