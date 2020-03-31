Preparations Underway for Conway Lake Restoration

zoom Image source: USACE

A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District – Kaiyuh Services, LLC, of Anchorage, Alaska – is preparing to start construction on a habitat restoration project in Conway Lake, near Lansing, Iowa, in May.

The completed project will restore lost and diminished fish and wildlife habitat in Pool 9 of the Upper Mississippi River.

Work includes the construction of floodplain forests and raised banks, or berms, of various sizes and shapes within the Mississippi River just north of Lansing, Iowa. Features will be built using sand generated from navigation channel dredging which is now stockpiled at the Lansing Island dredged material placement site and topsoil will come from access and habitat dredging from within the Conway project area.

This project is funded under authority of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program.

The program is intended to ensure the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring.

The Corps’ partners on this project include the Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.