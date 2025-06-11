Back to overview
Perch Lake habitat restoration wraps up

Dredging
June 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert and other members of the community gathered yesterday in celebrating the Perch Lake habitat restoration project along Highway 23 near Gary New Duluth.

photo courtesy of fox21online.com

The project consisted of dredging and associated site restoration, the installation of the Highway 23 culvert, and the installation of the trail crossing bridge.

By enhancing Perch Lakes’ connection to the St. Louis River, we’ve now restored and enhanced important coastal marsh wetland habitat,” said Sarah Strommen, the Minnesota DNR Commissioner.

Officials say that the major restoration transformed Perch Lake into a destination for outdoor recreation, including paddleboarding, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and enjoying wildlife.

