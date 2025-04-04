Back to overview
Lake Lure restoration project underway

Lake Lure restoration project underway

Silt Removal
April 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their contractors have begun work on the Lake Lure restoration project.

Photo courtesy of Michael Davis/USACE

Contractors supporting the Army Corps are removing sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River to restore navigability in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, April 2, 2025.

Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris.

This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery.

The work is beginning near the Memorial Bridge where the Rocky Broad River feeds into Lake Lure. Material is temporarily staged behind Morse Park to dewater before it is removed from the Town.

