The First Issue of 2020 Terra et Aqua Available

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has released the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine.

The first issue of 2020 discusses protective sand, compacted grains and a contract selector.

Articles in this edition are: Effective contract-type selection in the dredging industry, rainbowing and pipeline discharge, From idea to reality: the UK’s first sandscaping project.

Contracts for dredging and offshore works are diverse. Moreover, increasing financial and/or managerial constraints require contracting parties to change the apportionment of commercial risk.

According to IADC, contractors and suppliers have to adapt to contracts that are chosen unilaterally by the owner.

Turnkey and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts are becoming more common in the industry and bring their own benefits and challenges.