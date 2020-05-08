Herbicide Treatments Ahead of Dredging at City Park Lake

Image source: BREC

To prevent a worsening outbreak of algae blooms this summer at City Park Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, a series of herbicide treatments will be applied between May and July, said BREC – the agency that connects people to parks and nature in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The mild winter and warm spring resulted in minimal dieback and warm water temperatures will lead to increased blooms this summer.

This is a temporary solution to increase aesthetics and lake health until the dredging operations can begin, said BREC.

“The planning efforts to dredge all lakes in the City-Brooks Community Park and LSU system will continue and, in the future, this project will solve the underlying issues causing the blooms. BREC is acting now to stop another widespread algae outbreak this summer to protect the ecosystem and prevent the unsightly growth on the lake,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.

“This is a last resort as we try to avoid the use of chemicals wherever possible, but in this case, we feel it is our best option. We will be conservative in our treatments but move proactively to prevent a worsening problem before it happens,” added Wilson.

This multi-dimensional approach is a cost-effective method that will attack the algae and remove a portion of the coon tail which is also impacting the PH levels of the water, while not causing environmental concerns, said BREC.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Rosewood Project Wraps Up

Construction crews have delivered new sand and rock to Rosewood Beach in Highland Park, IL, over the past two weeks ...

read more →

All Set for Holbrook Dredging

The preparations activities are currently underway for the Holbrook Park Pond Dredging Project, located in the City ...

read more →

Guiding Lake Macquarie's Future

A new Coastal Management Program under development at Lake Macquarie City Council will help guide the future for ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Whipple Park Closes for Dredging

Pennsylvania DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks officials announced yesterday that work on the long-awaited dam ...

read more →

Boost for Lake Illawarra Dredging

Shellharbour City Mayor and former Lake Illawarra Estuary Committee Chair, Cr Marianne Saliba, has welcomed a ...

read more →

Neenah Dredging Plan on Display

The City of Neenah, Winnebago County, Wisconsin, has applied for a Department of the Army permit to dredge ...

read more →

Murphy Candler Dredging Begins

One of the jewels in Brookhaven’s park system – Murphy Candler Lake – should be shining brighter by ...

read more →

Protecting the Michigan Shoreline

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Chicago Park District are working on additional lakefront ...

read more →

Rosewood Nourishment Complete

The Park District of Highland Park has just announced completion of the Rosewood Beach Sand Nourishment project. ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Lake Seminole Project Underway

Pinellas County has begun the most important phase of the Lake Seminole Restoration Project. A county contractor ...

read more →

Improving Indian Lake State Park

The boating access site at Indian Lake State Park in Schoolcraft County will close today through October 10 for a ...

read more →

Protecting Port Beach

The Western Australia’s City of Fremantle is moving ahead with construction of temporary coastal protection ...

read more →

North Lake Dredging Begins

The Water Corporation’s contractor, Dredging Solutions, will be carrying out dredging works at Bodkin Park ...

read more →

LaSalle Project Moving Forward

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and the City of Buffalo have signed an amended Project ...

read more →

Lake Linganore Dredge on Display

﻿ The Frederick County Government released this very interesting video last week about the Lake Linganore dredging ...

read more →