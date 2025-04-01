Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Mecklenburg County: Dredging work at Park Road Park about to begin

Mecklenburg County: Dredging work at Park Road Park about to begin

Dredging
April 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mecklenburg County said that they will begin to dredge the Park Road Park pond on April 16, weather permitting.

photo courtesy of mecknc.gov

Dredging will remove sediment, trash and debris from the pond to improve water quality and public safety, the officials said.

Sediment impacts a pond’s functionality and the health of the aquatic ecosystem. It exacerbates blue-green algae growth and negatively affects pond depth and volume.

A 2022 study of the ponds at Park Road Park and Freedom Park indicated excessive nutrients and significant volumes of sediment.

In response to these findings, the County funded dredging at both parks as part of the Fiscal Years 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan.  

Park Road Park is one of our community’s most loved and used parks, and we are pleased to actively restore the pond’s health and functionality,” said Nick Walker, director of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation. “We look forward to seeing residents enjoy this renewed and refreshed park amenity.”  

A hydraulic pump will remove and transfer the sediment from the pond to large bags in the adjacent parking lot, where it will dry before being removed from the park. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles