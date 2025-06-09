Back to overview
Spotlight on Delaware City Dredged Material Disposal Area plans

Dredging
June 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Philadelphia District has just announced an update regarding activity and operations at the Delaware City Dredged Material Disposal Area (located adjacent to the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal in New Castle County, Delaware).

photo courtesy of USACE

According to the latest update, they are currently working through steps to prepare the site to accept dredged sediment from the Delaware River federal channel (dredging operations/placement activities are currently anticipated to take place in Summer 2025).

Preparations include the continued removal of vegetation; draining water from the site; and the rebuilding of interior dikes.

USACE is also working with a subcontractor to relocate fish from the site to a publicly accessible pond located on the north side of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal just east of the Railroad Bridge. Fish relocation activities are expected to take place between June 9 and June 20, 2025, depending on weather and conditions. 

Following the fish relocation activities, the water level of the pond will be reduced, USACE said. 

