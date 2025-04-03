Sullivan County Park: Groundbreaking event for dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
April 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Sullivan County Park and Lake staff and the Board of Directors will host  a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. April 8, for the upcoming lake dredging project.

photo courtesy of Sullivan County Park & Lake Dredging Project

This event will mark the beginning of the construction of the de-watering and sediment collection area, which is essential to the preservation and enhancement of Sullivan County Park and Lake, the officials said.

The lake dredging project is a crucial initiative aimed at improving water quality, increasing recreational opportunities, and maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the park for generations to come.

Sullivan County Park and Lake boasts over 500 campsites and offers a range of activities such as boating, water sports, fishing and more.

This project is set to directly contribute to the park’s continued success and longevity, ensuring it remains a vibrant resource for the community.

