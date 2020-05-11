Honolulu Dredging Deal for Healy Tibbitts

zoom Image source: weeksmarine.com

Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., Aiea, Hawaii, has won a $9.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Honolulu Harbor maintenance dredging.

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of November 20, 2021.

This project will involve a maintenance dredging by mechanical clamshell dredge within the federal limits of Honolulu Harbor.

Under the plan, dredging is set to be limited to shoaled areas where sediment has accumulated and resulted in harbor depths shallower than authorized depths, and the sediment will be disposed of at the South Oahu Disposal Material Disposal Site and an upland disposal site, with dewatering at Barbers Point Harbor.

The proposed dredging is needed to restore authorized harbor depths needed for vessel navigation by removing approximately 140,000 cubic yards of sediment.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, is the contracting activity.