Honolulu Dredging Deal for Healy Tibbitts

Image source: weeksmarine.com

Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., Aiea, Hawaii, has won a $9.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Honolulu Harbor maintenance dredging. 

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of November 20, 2021.

This project will involve a maintenance dredging by mechanical clamshell dredge within the federal limits of Honolulu Harbor.

Under the plan, dredging is set to be limited to shoaled areas where sediment has accumulated and resulted in harbor depths shallower than authorized depths, and the sediment will be disposed of at the South Oahu Disposal Material Disposal Site and an upland disposal site, with dewatering at Barbers Point Harbor.

The proposed dredging is needed to restore authorized harbor depths needed for vessel navigation by removing approximately 140,000 cubic yards of sediment.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, is the contracting activity.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Dredging Part of the KCT Project

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forward with Phase ...

read more →

Dutra Wins $10M Dredging Deal

The Dutra Group of San Rafael, California, has won another major maintenance dredging contract from the federal ...

read more →

Ship Island Phase 2 Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District has successfully wrapped up the Ship Island Restoration ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Cairns Project November Update

Ports North has just released the latest update on their Cairns Shipping Development Project, saying that the ...

read more →

Cairns Dredging Project Complete

Thousands of jobs are on the horizon for Cairns, with dredging on the city’s $127 million shipping development now ...

read more →

Dhoonidhoo Deal for MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the Dhoonidhoo Harbor Construction ...

read more →

Officials Sign Tybee Island Deal

Officials from the City of Tybee Island (GA) and the Army Corps yesterday, August 29, signed a $13 million beach ...

read more →

Final Stage of the Cairns Project

The Port of Cairns’ wharves are set for a major makeover, paving the way for cruise ships up to 300m in length to ...

read more →

Kitimat Deal for BESIX

The Canadian unit of the Belgium-based contractor BESIX has been awarded an LNG berth marine structure deal for the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Woomera Ready for Cairns Job

The second stage of the Cairns Shipping Development Project officially started today with the arrival of the ...

read more →

Building Cairns Dredge Pipeline

﻿ Ports North has just released this very interesting video about construction works on a dredge pipeline, part of ...

read more →

B. Fulhadhoo Contract for MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has won a contract to build a harbor in B. Fulhadhoo area, ...

read more →

Trinity Inlet Dredging Kicks Off

Cairns’ $127 million Shipping Development is one step closer to unlocking a tourism bonanza for the region with ...

read more →

Balder R Ready for Cairns Job

Dredging vessel Balder R, owned by the Danish company Rohde Nielsen, is getting ready to start work on the $127 ...

read more →

San Diego Contract Awarded

Granite and Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. announced yesterday that their joint venture team has been awarded a $27 ...

read more →