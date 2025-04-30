Back to overview
Cleveland Harbor dredging begins

Cleveland Harbor dredging begins

Dredging
April 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging of the Cleveland Harbor federal navigation channel by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, New York-based DMYLES, Inc. will begin tomorrow, May 1.

Dredging of harbors like Cleveland’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways, USACE said.

The USACE Buffalo District awarded the $9 million contract on March 7 for approximately 180,000 cubic yards of material to be dredged from the lower Cuyahoga River and placed in a confined disposal facility.

Dredging is scheduled to be completed by mid-November 2025.

Dredging of Cleveland Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding.

The harbor was last dredged in 2024, with 250,000 cubic yards of sediments removed.

