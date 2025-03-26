American Marine Corporation wins Māla dredging contract

Back to overview
March 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Hawaii DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has awarded a contract to American Marine Corporation for dredging work to remove accumulated sediment at the Māla Boat Ramp and entrance channel.

photo courtesy of amarinecorp.com

According to DOBOR, the work will also include temporary stockpiling and upland disposal/reuse of dredged material.

Dredging work is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2025, with an estimated completion date of late September 2025.

The project cost is $1,061,000.

We recognize the importance Māla Ramp has to west Maui users, especially with Lahaina Harbor closed for rebuilding, and we want to thank the users for their patience while DOBOR worked on funding and regulatory approvals to get this project started,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR Administrator. 

“We also want to thank the legislature for providing the funding and the Governor for working quickly to release the funding.”

The boat ramp and entrance channel are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the project, but users should be aware that there may be intermittent interruptions, said DOBOR.

