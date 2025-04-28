Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Pacific Chapter WEDA – Final Call for Abstracts

Pacific Chapter WEDA – Final Call for Abstracts

Dredging
April 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced the last call for abstracts for the upcoming Pacific Chapter conference in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This is it — your final opportunity to be part of one of the most inspiring and unforgettable events of the year, the Pacific Chapter Conference. Abstract submissions close May 15, 2025, so don’t miss the chance to present your work where cutting-edge ideas meet coastal paradise,” said WEDA in the update.

The 2025 WEDA Pacific Chapter Conference will take place from October 21–23, 2025, in beautiful Alohilani Resort, Waikiki, Hawaii.

WEDA recently opened the submission window for abstracts to be presented at the 2025 Pacific Chapter. Presentations on all aspects of dredging and disposal, navigation structures, environmental restoration, and related topics are welcome, and presentations specifically relevant to West Coast issues or projects are encouraged.

For more info on the conference, registration and abstract submission, check out the WEDA website.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles