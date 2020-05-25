Hudson River PCBs Superfund Site Meeting Set for This Week
The next (virtual) meeting of the Hudson River PCBs Superfund Site Community Advisory Group (CAG) will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
At the meeting, EPA will provide an update on status of various current project activities and the long-term monitoring activities (water, fish, sediment, and caps).
According to their official announcement, EPA will also provide an update on status of various current project activities including:
- Floodplain, including Old Champlain Canal;
- Ongoing sediment, fish and water monitoring;
- Lower river supplemental studies.
The purpose of the CAG is to provide a way for members of communities and stakeholders to present and discuss their needs and concerns related to the site design and cleanup decision-making process. It offers EPA an opportunity to hear and consider community input on the design and impacts of the selected remedy.
