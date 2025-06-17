Back to overview
Darwin Ship Lift Project milestone update

Port Development
June 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Clough BMD Group Joint Venture and Northern Territory Government continue to make good progress on the execution of Darwin Ship Lift Facility.

Photo courtesy of Clough BMD

With several major construction activities now under way, Clough has hit some important milestones, including successful lowering of the first caisson template. This will pave the way for sheet pile driving operations to begin to start building the seawalls for the facility.

Clough also reported that dredging works have now reached the halfway point, marking another key milestone for the project.

The new facility is located in the East Arm precinct, between the Marine Supply Base at the Port of Darwin and the multi-user barge ramp facility (MUBRF) at the Marine Industry Park.

Leveraging the Territory’s strategic location in the Asia Pacific region, the 26m-wide and 103m-long ship lift will accommodate vessels up to 5,500 tonnes across various sectors including defence, energy, pearling, fishing, and coastal cruising.

