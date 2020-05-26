North Delacroix marsh creation project on the way

CWPPRA officials have announced new information about the North Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing project in Breton Basin, St. Bernard Parish, LA.

The goal of this project is to create and nourish approximately 389 acres of marsh and construct approximately 8,548 linear feet of terraces utilizing a layout to help protect the community of Delacroix.

As reported, sediment would be hydraulically dredged from Lake Lery and placed into two confined disposal areas creating 322 acres of marsh and nourishing 67 acres of existing marsh. Two creation cells allow a channel for drainage.

The project, listed on Priority Project List 29, was approved for Phase I Engineering and Design in January 2020.