Spotlight on Rockefeller Refuge Shoreline Stabilization Project (VIDEO)

Coastal Erosion
July 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Louisiana CPRA completed an extension of the Rockefeller Refuge Shoreline Stabilization Project recently.

photo courtesy of CPRA

Part of the Rockefeller Wildlife Management Area in Cameron Parish, this project is set to extend the shoreline breakwaters to a total 5.5 miles.

Coastal erosion is a serious threat in this area, losing almost 50 feet of shoreline a year. If left unchecked this area is projected to lose 340 acres of salt marsh in the next two decades, according to CPRA.

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is one of the most environmentally critical natural areas in Louisiana. Its location makes it a key habitat for migrating and wintering waterfowl.

The extended breakwaters will help preserve this vital refuge, ensuring it remains a sanctuary for wildlife and a destination for visitors for generations to come, CPRA said.

