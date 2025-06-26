Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island Project

Spotlight on Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island Project

Beach Nourishment
June 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said that the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach Nourishment Project – now nearly complete – is the result of agreements between BOEM and the State of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

photo courtesy of BOEM

Since 2020, the project has relocated approximately 9 million cubic yards of sand from the Outer Continental Shelf to restore beach, dune, and marsh habitat within the Terrebonne Basin barrier shoreline, with restoration work on West Belle Headland, Timbalier Island, and Trinity-East Island.

Nearly seven miles of shoreline and 1,400 acres of beach dune, supratidal and marsh habitats will benefit from the project.

photo courtesy of BOEM

Once finished, this work will improve habitats for marine and estuarine fisheries, sea turtle nesting, and a wide variety of avian communities, BOEM said.

This restoration effort is funded through the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, which is administered through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles