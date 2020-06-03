TSHD HAM 318 ready for action

After an extensive and successful drydocking of the trailing suction hopper dredger Lelystad, Lisnave Estaleiros Navais S.A. has completed another project for Van Oord.

Image source: Lisnave

This time it was drydocking of one of the largest TSHDs in the world, the HAM 318.

According to Lisnave, drydocking maintenance require proper planning and coordination.

All the works to different dredging systems, propulsion and steering systems, surface treatment, piping and steel works amongst other general systems upgrading, were performed in a safe and timely manner and in full cooperation between shipowner and the shipyard, the company added.

HAM 318 is the fifth dredger docked in Lisnave in 2020 and maintenance works are now completed.