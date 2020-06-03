TSHD HAM 318 ready for action
- Vessels
After an extensive and successful drydocking of the trailing suction hopper dredger Lelystad, Lisnave Estaleiros Navais S.A. has completed another project for Van Oord.
This time it was drydocking of one of the largest TSHDs in the world, the HAM 318.
According to Lisnave, drydocking maintenance require proper planning and coordination.
All the works to different dredging systems, propulsion and steering systems, surface treatment, piping and steel works amongst other general systems upgrading, were performed in a safe and timely manner and in full cooperation between shipowner and the shipyard, the company added.
HAM 318 is the fifth dredger docked in Lisnave in 2020 and maintenance works are now completed.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 months ago
Van Oord’s Largest Hopper Dredger Busy in Mauritania
Van Oord is deepening and widening the access channel and turning basin of a large ore export facili...Posted: 8 months ago
-
Posted: 9 months ago
HAM 318 Delivers Last Load of Sand at Walcott
North Norfolk District Council has just announced that the last load of sand for the Bacton to Walco...Posted: 9 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
Ionada Scrubbing System Onboard Hopper Dredger Lelystad
Ionada BV has announced the signing of a Pilot Agreement with Van Oord to conduct trials of Ionada’s...Posted: about 1 year ago
-
Posted: over 2 years ago
Crew of Van Oord’s HAM 316 Helps Sailor in Distress
The crew of a Van Oord vessel provided assistance to a sailor in distress off the Lincolnshire coast...Posted: over 2 years ago