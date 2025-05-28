Preparing DEME’s TSHD Congo River for new assignments

Back to overview
Dredging
May 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After dredging campaigns in the Middle East and Asia, DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Congo River is now in drydock in Singapore for major repairs, preparing to set sail for new projects.

photo courtesy of DEME

A docking of this scale demands close coordination and profound technical expertise.

Among the team making it happen are four of our DEME women,” the company said.

“Their involvement in the docking, from project and finance management to technical supervising and working on board, reflects the broad range of talent and strong collaboration that keep our vessels – and our teams – moving forward.”

The giant Congo River, the largest hopper in the DEME fleet, conducted dredging works in Mumbai in March 2025.

