Another IMS Dredge finds its new owner

Dredging
June 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

IMS Dredges, an Ellicott Dredge Enterprises brand, has announced the sale of another IMS 7012 HP Versi-Dredge to a U.S. environmental company making it their 3rd IMS Versi-Dredge.

Photo courtesy of IMS

The IMS 7012 HP is known for its high production rate, 30 ft. (9.1m) maximum dredging depth, and one truck transportability when fully assembled.

Additionally, the patented Starwheel Drive self-propulsion system greatly reduces operating costs and increases efficiency as there are no anchors or swing wires to manage.

The 7012 HP is ideal for sand mining, reservoirs, marinas and ports, canals, mine tailings ponds, and large industrial lagoons.

