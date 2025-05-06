Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Sand Falcon visits Teesside

EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Sand Falcon visits Teesside

Dredging
May 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

UK Docks Marine Services said that CEMEX UK Marine Ltd’s dredger Sand Falcon visited its Teesside facility this month.

photo courtesy of UK Docks

The Sand Falcon is a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) that was built in 1998.

The TSHD arrived in the area last week and will undertake a three-week drydocking period before completing her stop on the yard’s Heavy Lift Quay.

