Brunswick plan on the table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on its draft feasibility report and Environmental Assessment on making modifications to Brunswick harbor to increase transportation efficiencies and reduce costs.

“This deep draft navigation feasibility study will analyze alternatives for navigation improvements to Brunswick Harbor,” according to the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment and Draft FONSI (Finding of No Significant Impact).

The study examines modifications to reduce transportation cost inefficiencies resulting from navigation maneuverability limitations for the largest vessel-type calling on Brunswick harbor.

Those limitations primarily exist “due to the channel width at specific locations between St. Simons Sound and the Colonel’s Island Terminal including a channel bend near the Cedar Hammock Range and a turning basin near Colonel’s Island Terminal”.

The proposed modifications include widening the channel bend, expanding the turning basin, and widening areas at St. Simons Sound.

If undertaken, the costs of the Tentatively Selected Plan will be shared with the federal government paying 62.5% and the non-federal (state) share will be 37.5%. The total cost is estimated at $21,161,000.

The deadline for sending comments is July 9, 2020.

The entire Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment and Draft FONSI are available online.