Lake Montauk Harbor dredging project available for public comment

Dredging
May 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District has released the Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment (Draft SEA) and Draft Statement of Conformity (DSOC) for the Lake Montauk Harbor Navigation Improvement Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Lake Montauk Harbor project is a partnership between the Army Corps and the Town of East Hampton.

The proposed project calls for the deepening of the Lake Montauk Harbor channel and deposition basin to -17’ MLLW, placing 110,000 cubic yards of sandy dredged material between the upland and nearshore areas of the downdrift eroded beach, and placement of 15,000 cubic yards of hard material at the Mattituck Artificial Reef site.

Pending the Supplemental Environmental Assessment, USACE will award a construction contract for the Lake Montauk Harbor project later this fall. The deadline for sending comments on the proposed project is June 27, 2025.

