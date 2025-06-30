Dutch Harbor dredging moves ahead

Back to overview
Dredging
June 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging works for the Unalaska-Dutch Harbor Channels Project in the Aleutian Islands, conducted by J.E. McAmis, are moving forward.

photo courtesy of USACE

Currently, a bar shallower than the surrounding seabed located at the entrance to Iliuliuk Bay limits access to Dutch Harbor. This project aims to improve navigation to the vital port facility that serves Alaska and the nation.

Contractors intend to dredge about 172,000 cubic yards of sediment to create a 600-by-600-foot channel with a depth of 58 feet at the entrance of the bay, the USACE Alaska District said.

In February 2019, the District completed a final feasibility report that recommended this dredging operation. One year later, the Chief’s Report was signed that progressed the project to Congress for authorization.

In March 2024, USACE and the City of Unalaska signed a “project partnership agreement” that allowed the two entities to begin working together to implement the project. The Alaska District awarded the contract for this important dredging effort in July 2024.

The total project was awarded at $9.2 million and is cost shared with the City of Unalaska. The federal government is providing 75 percent of the overall cost and the non-federal sponsor is responsible for the remaining 25 percent.

