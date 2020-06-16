$9.5M in grants for America’s Marine Highways
- Business development
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) yesterday awarded $9.5 million in grants to eight marine highways projects across the Nation under the America’s Marine Highway Program.
The funding supports the enhancement of navigable waterways and expands existing waterborne freight services in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and American Samoa.
“The continued expansion and modernization of the U.S. marine transportation system benefits the maritime industry. U.S. waterway freight systems offer a safe and efficient option for shippers and reduce road traffic and emissions while providing jobs, commerce, and crucial resources to dozens of communities across multiple states,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.
Since 2016, the Maritime Administration has provided $33.8 million in grants for the America’s Marine Highway Program.
A total of 18 eligible marine highway projects has received funding assistance to further improve the transportation system and national security by adding to the nation’s strategic sealift resources and providing transportation alternatives during times of disaster or national emergency.
